Kiara Advani to join Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’?

Bollywood starlet Kiara Advani visited the office of Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment after he officially announced ‘Don 3’ on Tuesday, leaving rumour mills abuzz if she is the leading lady in the film.

Hours after Akhtar made the announcement of ‘Don 3’, confirming that Shahrukh Khan is not the part of franchise anymore, Kiara Advani was papped with film producer Ritesh Sidhwani, the other half of Excel Entertainment, after a meeting at their office.

Fans wondered if this sudden meeting meant that she is joining ‘Don 3’ as the leading lady of Ranveer Singh in the action thriller, or if they were in talks for the all-girls road trip movie of the same banner, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ as a replacement for Priyanka Chopra, who walked out due to date clashes.

Do you think Kiara Advani is the one to carry on the Roma baton after Zeenat Aman and Priyanka Chopra? Well, only time or an official announcement from the production house can tell.

Meanwhile, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the title a few minutes ago, confirming Singh as the new Don to take the legacy of SRK and Amitabh Bachchan ahead.

The film set for 2025 release, is directed by Akhtar as the first two movies of the franchise, while their production banner bankrolls it.

