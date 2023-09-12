‘Most-wanted’ TTP commander Badshah Khan killed in Afghanistan

KABUL: Badshah Khan, a ‘most-wanted’ commander and close aide of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, was killed in a landmine blast in Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, wherein most-wanted TTP commander Badshah Khan was killed in a landmine blast.

Sources told ARY News that the killed terrorist, who was on the “most-wanted list”, was involved in terrorist operations against Pakistani security forces.

Earlier in June 2023, the security forces in a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) killed the most wanted terrorist Zafar Khan alias Zafari and two of his group members in Darra Adam Khel, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

On the night of June 16th and 17th, the security forces – in a highly placed IBO – killed most wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari son in Dara Adam Khel

The other two terrorists were identified as Hasan Khan son of Muhammad Imran, a resident of Bazi Khel, and Anas alias Ali, a resident of Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

Intelligence agencies and security forces hunt down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational procedures based on corroborated intelligence.

According to reports, Zafar was a resident of Malan village in Darra Adam Khel and had reached Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 22, 2023.

He was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan.

Zafari was involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and so far had stolen more than Rs100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The slain terrorist Hasan Khan was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and was a part of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021 and lost Nangar province of Afghanistan several times.