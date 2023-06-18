Wanted terrorist, two others killed in Darra Adam Khel IBO

ISLAMABAD: The security forces in a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) killed the most wanted terrorist Zafar Khan alias Zafari and two of his group members in Darra Adam Khel, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), ARY News reported on Sunday.

On the night of June 16th and 17th, the security forces – in a highly placed IBO – killed most wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari son in Dara Adam Khel

The other two terrorists were identified as Hasan Khan son of Muhammad Imran, a resident of Bazi Khel, and Anas alias Ali, a resident of Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

Intelligence agencies and security forces hunt down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational procedures based on corroborated intelligence.

According to reports, Zafar was a resident of Malan village in Darra Adam Khel and had reached Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 22, 2023.

Je was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan.

Zafari was involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and so far had stolen more than Rs100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The slain terrorist Hasan Khan was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and was a part of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021 and lost Nangar province of Afghanistan several times.

Terrorist Hasan Khan had joined Tariq Gidar group in 2022 whereas the killed terrorist Anas in 2018 was an expert sniper and involved in terrorist attacks against security forces in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

The local people were fully cooperating with the security agencies against the terrorists due to which these terrorists were not getting any hiding place.

The security forces would continue their continuous efforts to make the country safe and free from terrorism with the cooperation of the people.