Terrorist commander involved in attack on police team killed: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a terrorist commander in Dera Ismail Khan district who was involved in an attack on a census team in Tank district, ARY News quoted ISPR on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists opened fire on a police party employed on census security duty in the Raghzai area of Tank district, leaving a policeman martyred.

ٹانک کے علاقے رغزئی میں مردم شماری سیکیورٹی پر مامور پولیس ٹیم پر فائرنگ#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/SGsLh1xijJ — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 13, 2023

The ISPR spokesperson said in the statement, “On receipt of the information, security forces immediately cordoned the area, blocking all possible escape routes.

“Fleeing terrorists were intercepted in general area Gara Guldad, Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District. After an intense exchange of fire, terrorist commander Abdul Rasheed alias Rasheed was killed,” it added.

The killed terrorist was wanted by police for being involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, as well as the killing of innocent civilians. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and security forces’ commitment to eliminating the menace of terrorism.

