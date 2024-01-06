Badshah recalls BIG mistake while accepting PS5 from Shah Rukh Khan

Indian rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known by his stage name Badshah, recalled Shah Rukh Khan’s generosity and a blunder he committed while receiving a Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) as a gift from him.

Badshah talked about the offer of working with Shah Rukh Khan in an interview. According to him, the Bollywood star’s manager approached him to make a song for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Badshah claimed he was overwhelmed by Shah Rukh Khan’s offer to work with him and did not ask for the fees.

But the Bollywood star insisted on him discussing the fees. Instead, he asked for Sony PlayStation 5, which hadn’t been launched in India then.

The musician added that he received a message from Shah Rukh Khan saying, “Tera saaman ghar pe aake pada hai to kahan bhijvana hai (Your gift has arrived at my house, where should I send it)?.”

Badshah added that he regrets forgetting to have the console signed by Shah Rukh Khan himself.

