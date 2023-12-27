Shah Rukh Khan’s hilarious response to critic will make your day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s hilarious response to a netizen taking a jibe at his latest film ‘Dunki‘ is going viral.

The ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho‘ star is known for giving hilarious responses and reactions during his #AskSRK sessions on the social media application X.

A netizen tried to troll him by taking jibes at his recent outing ‘Dunki‘ and ‘Jawaan‘. The troll told the actor the films had the “worst marketing” campaign and that he should hire skilled employees in his production house “Red Chillies Entertainment” for the job.

Shah Rukh Khan responded hilariously. He stated, “Main hi marketing karta hun (I run those marketing campaigns). How to fire myself!!!! #Dunki”

It is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has had netizens laughing with his hilarious answers to intriguing questions.

When a fan asked the actor to disclose his salary, he replied that he “earns love everyday.”

Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon….har din https://t.co/pdsbvG8GAU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

The Bollywood star is currently seen in ‘Dunki‘. The film follows a group of friends using a backdoor process to move to another country, and then struggle to return home.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Vikram Kochhar in leading roles.

