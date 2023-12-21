26.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ falls victim to online piracy

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ has been leaked online within hours of theatrical release.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian media outlets, SRK’s final release for the smashing year 2023, ‘Dunki’ is the latest to fall victim to piracy as the comedy-drama was leaked online on  Torrent sites, hours after the theatrical release on Thursday.

If local media reports of the country are anything to go by, the complete film is available on various Torrent sites including filmyzilla, filmywap, mp4moviez, tamilrockers, 123movies and isaimini among others, to stream and download in HD quality.

Multiple actions have been taken in the past to counter movie piracy, however, the teams behind these sites appear with a new domain each time the original site is blocked. Tamilrockers is particularly known to release pirated versions of big projects on the site hours before the theatrical release of the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

It is pertinent to note that ‘Dunki’ will face a Box Office clash with Prabhas’ much-delayed ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, which arrives in theatres tomorrow, and this piracy hit may affect the total ticket sales of the big-budgeted title.

Apart from Shahrukh Khan, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover as his four friends along with Boman Irani. It is based on the concept of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’, taken by Indians to immigrate to Western countries.

Chris Gayle dances to viral ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ song from ‘Dunki’

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.