Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ falls victim to online piracy

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ has been leaked online within hours of theatrical release.

As reported by Indian media outlets, SRK’s final release for the smashing year 2023, ‘Dunki’ is the latest to fall victim to piracy as the comedy-drama was leaked online on Torrent sites, hours after the theatrical release on Thursday.

If local media reports of the country are anything to go by, the complete film is available on various Torrent sites including filmyzilla, filmywap, mp4moviez, tamilrockers, 123movies and isaimini among others, to stream and download in HD quality.

Multiple actions have been taken in the past to counter movie piracy, however, the teams behind these sites appear with a new domain each time the original site is blocked. Tamilrockers is particularly known to release pirated versions of big projects on the site hours before the theatrical release of the film.

It is pertinent to note that ‘Dunki’ will face a Box Office clash with Prabhas’ much-delayed ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, which arrives in theatres tomorrow, and this piracy hit may affect the total ticket sales of the big-budgeted title.

Apart from Shahrukh Khan, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover as his four friends along with Boman Irani. It is based on the concept of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’, taken by Indians to immigrate to Western countries.

