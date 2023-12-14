Chris Gayle dances to viral ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ song from ‘Dunki’

A video of former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle dancing to the viral ‘Lutt Putt Gaya‘ song from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Bollywood film ‘Dunki’.

Prolific singer Arijit Singh has sung ‘Lutt Putt Gaya‘. The tune brings a layer of emotion and authenticity to the composition. The song resonates with listeners on a profound level.

The video is picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and female lead Taapsee Pannu. Ganesh Acharya’s choreography brought energy through mesmerizing dance moves that synced with the music.

Social media users are recreating its dance steps and posting their videos on different platforms.

Legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle has also danced to the song. A video of his heartwarming rendition has broken social media.

Chris Gayle dancing on Shah Rukh Khan’s Lutt Putt Gaya song. pic.twitter.com/CDIhv44pZq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 14, 2023

Netizens praised the moment with their comments. Here’s what they had to say.

Universe bosss wow …. — Ahmer🇵🇰🏏 (@ahmersiyal20) December 14, 2023

Shahrukh will be pleased to see this from universal boss — Being Indian 🇮🇳 (@SunilSa02606284) December 14, 2023

Best entertainer👏 🔥❤

He never disappointed us to laugh 😂 — GORDXROHIT (@gordxrohit) December 14, 2023

Haha, nice moves 😂 — TJ (@TAB_TAB_HH) December 14, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrated cricketer had explored his musical talent after retiring from the game. He had confirmed that he could pursue acting soon as Bollywood has been calling his name.

When asked about his familiarity with the popular Indian cinema, the Grammy-nominated musician said, “Bollywood has been calling my name in recent times and I’m pretty familiar with the movie industry in India.”

He continued, “Recently, I did a commercial over there in India with a Bollywood actor and it’s something special to look for from the Universe Boss in the near future.”

