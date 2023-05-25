Chris Gayle wants to work with THIS Bollywood actor

Jamaican cricketer and former skipper of the West Indies team, Chris Gayle revealed the female actor from Bollywood that he wants to work with in the near future.

Chris Gayle, who is currently promoting his latest single, ‘Oh Fatima’, made in collaboration with Indian singer-composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee, said that he wants to work with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in a dance number.

At the launch of the music video for ‘Oh Fatima’, directed by Rammjii Gulatii and co-starring Uzbekistan artiste Karina Karra, Gayle said, “I have met her in person, Deepika Padukone, a very nice lady.”

“I would love to dance with Deepika Padukone in a song,” he added.

Moreover, the cricketer spoke about his inspiration to create music during the COVID-19 lockdown, saying “It all started during the pandemic when we all were locked in our houses. A friend of mine said let’s do a song together. He turned up at my house and we did a song together.”

He continued to explain, “I was so fascinated by it and the best part was people in Jamaica accepted it. Then I recorded another song and eventually set up my own studio at my own home and started collaborating with people from the music field.”

“At no point in my cricket career, I had imagined I would ever venture into singing,” Gayle concluded.