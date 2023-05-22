Deepika Padukone relates herself to Dwayne Johnson

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone commented on her Hollywood counterpart Dwayne Johnson’s remarks on his mental health.

Dwayne Johnson talked about his struggle with depression in his life. The actor added he did not know that the feeling was a mental illness.

Deepika Padukone said she felt the same as ‘The Scorpion King‘ star in an Instagram story. She recalled her being unaware of what mental health and depression were.

It is pertinent to mention that Deepika Padukone found the Live Love Laughter Foundation. Her organization helps people in improving their mental health.

The ‘Pathaan‘ star said she could impact one life by letting people know that she had been through ‘something’ and dealt with it because of ‘a fantastic support system’ in a 2015 interview.

The actor’s last outing was ‘Pathaan‘. She shared the screen with A-listers Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.