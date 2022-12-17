Deepika Padukone trolled ahead of FIFA World Cup trophy unveiling

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is getting trolled after a video of her leaving for Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy amid the controversy of her film “Pathaan“.

It is pertinent to mention that the “Pathaan” actor came under fire for wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in “Besharam Rang“. The religious groups along with political parties and social groups have called for the film’s boycott and a public apology from her.

The viral video showed her getting out of her car and entering the airport.

She came under criticism from Instagram users.

“ Husband joker ka asar a gya hai Deepika mein ”

“ Besharm 😂 “

“ Hamari gov me kachra utanevaala ek uncle ne same esse hi dress pehenta hi …”

Some showed support to her with their comments.

“Gonna represent India in front of billions but all that Indians care about is her saffron bikini …idiocy😂,”

“Classy as always.”

Deepika Padukone will be the first actor to receive the honour of unveiling the coveted trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium ahead of the final between Argentina and defending champions France on December 18.

On the acting front, Deepika Padukone shared the screen with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the upcoming Bollywood film “Pathaan“, which is expected to release on January 25 next year.

