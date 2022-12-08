Lady Singham: Deepika Padukone joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

After the blockbuster hit ‘Chennai Express’ and an electrifying cameo in ‘Cirkus’, Rohit Shetty and Deepika Padukone are set to join hands once again for ‘Lady Singham’.

Following the footsteps of hubby Ranveer Singh, the ‘Padmaavat’ star is also set to join the cop universe of ace Indian filmmaker Rohit Shetty, as announced by the latter himself.

As the filmmaker and beloved real-life couple of Bollywood came together, Thursday, for the song launch from the upcoming film ‘Cirkus’, Shetty enthralled the audiences with a piece of rather surprising yet exciting news and spilt some must-know information regarding his next project.

In the videos doing rounds from the event on social media, Shetty announced, “Kahi na kahi to pata chal hi jaega (They will get to know somehow) so I will tell now only. The next film that we are making is Singham Again from our cop universe.”

“Every time I am asked ‘lady Singham kab aegi (When lady Singham will come)’ So Singham Again has a Lady Singham,” he added while pointing towards Padukone. “She is my lady cop from the cop universe. We are working on it next year.”

That’s not about it, the latest lady cop in the universe also displayed her walk for the character at the outing.

While more details about the project are yet to be unveiled, it is reported that the film will see Ajay Devgn reprise his lead character of Bajirao Singham, with the cameos of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The title will come out sometime in 2024.

About the Rohit Shetty cop universe, it began in 2011 with the first instalment of ‘Singham’. Following the super success of the launching title, Devgn and Shetty collaborated once again for the sequel ‘Singham Returns’ (2014). The franchise was taken forward with Singh-led ‘Simmba’ (2018) and Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ (2021).

Shetty is also working on a web series ‘Indian Police Force’ from the same cop universe.

