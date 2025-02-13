BAFTA Film Awards: ‘Conclave’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Anora’ in the race

Papal selection thriller ‘Conclave’ leads nominations for Sunday’s BAFTAs, but faces stiff competition from epic period drama ‘The Brutalist’ and new awards season frontrunner ‘Anora’, about an exotic dancer who marries a Russian oligarch’s son.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Unlike last year, when ‘Oppenheimer’ dominated, the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards have no clear frontrunner. Odds currently favour ‘The Brutalist’ to win best film, the top prize of the night at Britain’s top movie honours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brutalist (@thebrutalistmov)

British film ‘Conclave’, which has 12 nominations overall, follows, and boosting its chances is director Edward Berger’s 2023 BAFTA success when his German remake of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ won a historic seven prizes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conclave (@conclavethefilm)

“This year, it’s a bit more open … it felt like for a while that ‘The Brutalist’ was the frontrunner, but now it seems like ‘Anora’ is coming out there as well,” Digital Spy movies editor Ian Sandwell told Reuters. “So it could be them or there could be a local surprise with ‘Conclave’.”

Many consider ‘Anora’ a strong awards season contender after it and director Sean Baker triumphed at last week’s Critics Choice Awards, as well as the Producers and Directors Guild of America Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEON (@neonrated)

Completing the best film list are Bob Dylan’s biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ and the musical crime movie ‘Emilia Perez’.

Adrien Brody Tipped for Best Actor