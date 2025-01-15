Baftas 2025: Conclave leads the charge with 12 nominations!

The Baftas 2025 have brought exciting news for film enthusiasts, with the Vatican thriller “Conclave” leading the pack of nominations.

Directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger, who previously impressed Baftas voters with All Quiet on the Western Front, Conclave has earned 12 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes, and Best Supporting Actress for Isabella Rossellini.

Based on Robert Harris’s bestselling novel, Conclave is a high-stakes drama centered on the intrigue of electing a new pope. Fiennes stars as a troubled cardinal uncovering a sinister plot, while Rossellini plays a mysterious nun at the heart of the story’s secrets.

The Conclave’s sleek storytelling and gripping performances have positioned it as a Baftas frontrunner.

Beyond Conclave, other films have also captured attention at the Baftas. Brady Corbet’s epic The Brutalist received nine nominations, including Best Actor for Adrien Brody, who delivers a compelling performance as a Holocaust survivor turned architect.

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, a vibrant and divisive musical crime drama about a trans cartel boss in Mexico, secured 11 nominations despite sparking debates about cultural portrayal.

Irish-language hip-hop biopic Kneecap is another notable contender, with six nominations at the Baftas. Chronicling the rise of the titular music group, the film has struck a chord with voters, reflecting a possible post-Brexit shift in cultural perspectives.

Other strong competitors include Dune: Part Two and Sean Baker’s Anora, each receiving seven nominations.

Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown earned him a Best Actor nomination, while Demi Moore’s return in The Substance and Saoirse Ronan’s standout role in The Outrun have kept them in contention at the Baftas.

The Outstanding British Debut category is another Baftas highlight, with Santosh, a gripping Indian murder mystery, emerging as a favorite. However, Conclave and its stellar cast remain the centerpiece of the Baftas 2025, poised to dominate the ceremony with its captivating narrative and stellar performances.