Watch Robert De Niro’s double role in The Alto Knights trailer

The trailer for The Alto Knights, the latest Mafia drama starring Robert De Niro, has officially dropped, and it’s already causing a stir among fans and film enthusiasts.

The film The Alto Knights, directed by Barry Levinson and written by Goodfellas scribe Nicholas Pileggi, marks Robert De Niro’s return to the world of organised crime.

A realm he’s made iconic with roles like Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II, Al Capone in The Untouchables, and James Conway in Goodfellas.

In The Alto Knights, Robert De Niro takes on a truly unique challenge: playing both of the central characters, notorious crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello.

Set in 1950s New York, the film chronicles their once-close friendship, which unravels due to jealousy and betrayal. This eventually leads to the infamous moment in 1957 when Genovese orders a hit on Costello, a pivotal event in Mafia history.

The newly released The Alto Knights trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the intense drama to come. With sleek cars, intense confrontations, and, of course, the familiar Italian-American accents, the trailer sets the stage for a gripping exploration of loyalty, power, and betrayal.

A standout moment in the Alto Knights trailer shows Robert De Niro’s dual performance as the two mob bosses walking into a bar and meeting himself, showcasing the complex duality of these characters.

The official synopsis for The Alto Knights offers further insight: “Alto Knights follows Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, two of New York’s most notorious crime figures, as they fight for control of the city’s streets. Their once-strong bond is shattered by petty jealousies and betrayals, ultimately leading them to a deadly collision that will reshape the Mafia and America forever.”

Alongside Robert De Niro, the ensemble cast includes Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, and Kathrine Narducci.

The film is set to hit cinemas in the UK and Ireland on March 21. With De Niro playing both of the legendary mobsters, Alto Knights promises to be a thrilling addition to the genre, blending drama, history, and high-stakes Mafia action.