Robert De Niro’s 80s classic with 95% RT score lands on Netflix

Netflix has added one of the best films of the 1980s, starring veteran Hollywood actors Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin.

Released in 1988, the action comedy “Midnight Run” sees De Niro as Jack Walsh and Grodin as Jonathan “The Duke” Mardukas.

Currently streaming on Netflix, the movie sees Robert De Niro portraying the role of a bounty hunter who is hired by bail bondsman Eddie Moscone (Joe Pantoliano) to bring in Jonathan Mardukas (Charles Grodin).

It is revealed in the movie that Mardukas worked as an accountant for mob boss Jimmy Serrano until he stole around $15 million from Serrano.

Consequently, the mob boss offers De Niro’s character $100,000 to bring in ‘The Duke’, promising it will be an easy ‘midnight run.’

However, Walsh’s job gets complicated as not only he and the mob, but the FBI is also tracking down Mardukas in suspicions of his ties with Serrano.

While Robert De Niro’s character is after the former mob accountant for his money, the FBI wants to use him as a witness against Serrano.

Walsh gets his hands on Mardukas before the FBI, however, he successfully foils Walsh’s plan to fly him to Los Angeles.

As things unfold, they are forced to take a cross-country road trip, all while evading the FBI, mobsters and a rival bounty hunter named Marvin Dorfler (John Ashton).

‘Midnight Run’ is considered one of Hollywood’s best action comedies of the 1980s filled with comic scenes along with action-heavy climaxes.