Netflix fans call THIS thriller ‘perfect’ to binge-watch

Netflix viewers have discovered a ‘must-watch’ thriller that has them spending their weekly holidays to binge-watch the show.

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” a six-episode series follows Pippa Fitz-Amobi, played by Hollywood actor Emma Myers, as she investigates the mysterious death of fellow schoolgirl Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies) five years after her passing.

While a court had ruled that Andie’s boyfriend Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni) murdered the schoolgirl before killing himself, Pippa does not believe it.

She then sets on a mission to prove the boyfriend’s innocence and to exonerate him of the crime, believing that Bell’s real killer is still enjoying freedom without accountability for his crime.

First aired on BBC, ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ is now available on Netflix as users called it ‘perfect’ enough that it had them binge-watch it six times in less than a week.

Taking to social media, a Netflix user wrote, “This lived up to, if not, surpassed my expectations. It hasn’t even been out for a week and I’ve already watched the series through six times. I highly recommend this series, it is the perfect Mystery/Thriller to watch if you’ve got a spare weekend.”

Another joined in the discussion, saying that the makers of ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ have ‘nailed’ the thriller to perfection.

“The series is excellent and everything was nailed to perfection. THE has perfect suspense and thrill I would 100% recommend to binge this series,” the user opined.

A third user wrote, “I FRICKING loved this. It wasn’t the exact same as the books but personally I didn’t really mind that, it was still very interesting. THIS IS A MUST WATCH SHOW!!! Seriously. Also lots of squealing (watch till the end TRUSTTTT!).”

Adapted from Holly Jackson’s New York Times bestselling book of the same name, ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ is filled with thrills and suspense in each episode throughout the show.

Apart from Emma Myers, the cast of the series also includes Hollywood actors Anna Maxwell Martin, Matthew Baynton, and Zain Iqbal.