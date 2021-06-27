Bagged-body turned up in Karachi stream was youth killed for ‘honor’

KARACHI: In a horrific event taking place yesterday a bagged body of youth turned up in a stream near the Steel Town area whom the police have confirmed Sunday was killed for honor, ARY News reported.

The youth, identified as Deen Muhammad, belonged to the Jaffarabad district of Balochistan who was killed before being put in a jute bag and disposed off into a stream, police said.

The family of deceased Deen Muhammad confirmed the alleged killed belonged to the same district who was arrested there and upon probe, he divulged where he dumped the body.

Earlier yesterday, his body was recovered using a crain from the stream.

Separately today, in yet another case of muggers using police disguise, a man was caught red-handed from Karachi after he was planning a mugging bid while dressed in police uniform.

Sharing details of the arrest, SSP West said that the suspect was arrested from Orangi Town when he was dressed in a police outfit.

“He was involved in using police disguise and weapons to deprive citizens of their belongings,” he said adding that the police had recovered uniform, caps, badges, and weapons from his possession.