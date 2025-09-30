Bahauddin Zikriya University department's Chairman removed on sexual abuse complaint

MULTAN: Chairman, department of forestry at the Bahauddin Zikriya University Multan has immediately been removed from his post and suspended over a complaint of sexual harassment and rape by a woman Assistant Professor, the spokesman of the University said, ARY News reported.

According the Spokesman of the Bahauddin Zikriya University in Multan, the university had received the complaint of the sexual abuse and rape from the woman assistant professor on September 30, Tuesday, today.

Taking an immediate action, after the receiving of the complaint, a meeting of harassment committee of the university was called regarding the incident, the spokesman said.

The spokesman apprised that the accused Chairman refused his attendance in an inquiry citing reason being out of the city.

Over his absence in the key inquiry, the committee immediately removed from his post of Chairman of Department of forestry and was suspended.

The University didn’t disclose the name of Department Chairman.

Earlier, the police arrested Malakand University professor on harassment charges.

As per details, Professor Abdul Haseeb, a professor at Malakand University, was arrested on charges of harassing a student.

An FIR was registered by a female student from the Urdu department, alleging misconduct by the professor. During the investigation, police recovered obscene photos of several female students from the professor’s mobile phone.

The FIR further stated that the professor would demand videos from students in exchange for higher marks in exams.

The case was registered on February 4, and reports indicate that the university administration allegedly attempted to cover up the incident.

Following the allegations, the University of Malakand has suspended Professor Abdul Haseeb and stated that the harassment committee is reviewing complaints against him.

The administration has assured that further action will be taken if the charges are proven.

Read more: Ghazi University teachers accused of sexual harassment

Earlier, a female student of the Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab, accused two teachers of sexual harassment.

The scandal was unveiled after a video statement of the rape victim student went viral on social media platforms. The student alleged Dr. Zafar Wazir raped her after intoxicating her.

Following the viral statement of the girl, a case under section 376 was registered at Gadai police station in Dera Ghazi Khan against two professors and a teacher.

According to the FIR, Dr. Zafar Wazeer raped the student, who was lured by her colleague. The FIR further stated that Professor Khalid Khattak also ‘threatened’ her for ‘illicit relations’ with him.