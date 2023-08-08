Ghazi University teachers accused of sexual harassment

DERA GHAZI KHAN: After the Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal, a female student of the Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab, has accused two teachers of sexual harassment.

The scandal was unveiled after a video statement of the rape victim student went viral on social media platforms. The student alleged Dr. Zafar Wazir raped her after intoxicating her.

Following the viral statement of the girl, a case under section 376 has been registered at Gadai police station in Dera Ghazi Khan against two professors and a teacher.

According to the FIR, Dr. Zafar Wazeer raped the student, who was lured by her colleague. The FIR further stated that Professor Khalid Khattak also ‘threatened’ her for ‘illicit relations’ with him.

The police after registering the case have launched the hunt for the arrest of the teachers and the student.

Meanwhile, the varsity’s spokesperson said that it’s an old issue and that the university has also taken action against the suspects. “Both the teachers have been suspended and a departmental inquiry is also underway,” said the spokesperson.