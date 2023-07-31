Judicial probe into Islamia University Bahawalpur videos scandal announced

LAHORE: The Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi has announced to establish a judicial commission to probe into the Islamia University Bahawalpur videos scandal, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Punjab Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important session at the Lahore airport after returning from Islamabad. The initial probe report on the Islamia University Bahawalpur videos scandal was presented to CM Naqvi.

The caretaker CM announced to establish a judicial commission in light of the probe findings. The provincial government will make a formal request to the chief justice of the high court to form a judicial commission.

READ: Islamia University videos scandal: HEC forms fact-finding committee

The provincial government transferred the probe into varsity’s video scandal to Lahore. It has been decided to establish anti-harassment cells in universities across Punjab which will be headed by women professors.

Additionally, special anti-harassment cells will be established in provincial level which will be headed by woman secretary.

Mohsin Naqvi said, “Facts will be uncovered after holding a comprehensive investigation as it is the matter of our daughters and we will not compromise on their honour.”

READ: NA body inquire into Islamia University Bahawalpur video scandal

The initial probe report was presented to the caretaker chief minister by DIG Special Branch and convener of the three-member investigation committee Faisal Ali Raja.

Over 5,000 obscene videos

The scandal of over 5000 obscene videos in Islamia University has shocked Bahawalpur.

According to sources, the police are trying to suppress the video scandal whereas the report has been presented to the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.