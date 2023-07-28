Islamia University videos scandal: HEC forms fact-finding committee

BAHAWALPUR: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has formed a five-member fact-finding committee on the Islamic University Bahawalpur videos and drugs scandal, ARY News reported on Friday.

The HEC fact-finding committee headed by Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali will prepare a probe report.

The committee members include National University Islamabad Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz, International University Lahore Pro-Vice Chancellor Najma Najam, Imperial College of Business Studies Lahore Rector Tahira Aziz Mughal and P&D Finance Advisor Mazhar Saeed.

Over 5,000 obscene videos

The scandal of over 5000 obscene videos in Islamia University has shocked Bahawalpur.

According to sources, the police are trying to suppress the video scandal whereas the report has been presented to the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Three officers including the university’s director of finance Dr Abuzar, Chief Security Officer Syed Ejaz Shah, and the transport officer Altaf however the university administration termed the arrest of three officers a conspiracy against the university.

The report which was sent to the caretaker chief minister revealed that hundreds of student videos and eight grams of Ice drug were recovered from Ejaz Shah’s possession.

On the other side, DPO Abbas Shah challenged the Islamia University allegations. He said that it was revealed that 113 drug-addict students are in the university and there is prejudice against any institute.

The DPO further said that the police’s target is drug dealers, not universities and the police will expose them to stop the drug addiction in institutes.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Education discussed Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal. NA committee’s members urged to summon the Regional Police Officer instead of the DPO.

The new vice chancellor of the university attended the session online. The NA body had summoned the university officials with regard to the scandal.

