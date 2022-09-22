Bahawalnagar: 12-year-old girl raped at gunpoint

BAHAWALNAGAR: In yet another incident of molestation, a 12-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Bahawalnagar, Punjab on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in Bahawalnagar’s Pir Shah area, where an unknown accused kidnapped a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint and raped her.

The accused after raping the girl fled away from the crime scene. The police have registered case of the incident and moved the rape-victim to the district hospital.

In one such incident, a woman was raped during a robbery attempt in Faisalabad, last year.

10 men barged into a house located in Islam Nagar, a locality in Samundri, Faisalabad, while one of the men of the muggers’ group raped the woman.

