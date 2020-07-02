Female nurse gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore

LAHORE: A female nurse was gang-raped by four muggers during a robbery bid in Lahore on Thursday as police claimed that they had arrested two suspects for their involvement in the heinous act, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred within the remits of Gujjarpura police station when a woman was returning to her home after closing down the clinic, where she works as a female health worker.

“The robbers intercepted the nurse on her way home and dragged her to nearby fields,” reads the FIR lodged into the incident, further claiming that she was gang-raped by four muggers, who also deprived the nurse of her belongings.

The muggers snatched Rs 10,000, a mobile phone, and earrings from her. A heavy contingent of police later reached the incident site and started a search for the culprits.

In a later development, the police arrested two suspects for their involvement in the dacoity-cum-gang rape incident.

We have sent samples of the arrested suspects for DNA to ascertain their involvement in the case, said the CCPO Lahore, vowing to bring the culprits involved in the heinous act to justice.

It is pertinent to mention here incidents of rape and sexual assault against women have been reported time and again amid calls of strict action against the culprits.

A report on criminal activities in Lahore shared by police authorities on June 08 showed that 327 incidents of kidnapping were reported in the city of which also included eight women being sexually assaulted.

The figures were more than the previous year when 265 abduction cases were registered including gang-rape of four women.

