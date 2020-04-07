Deaf and dumb girl raped in Punjab province, two held

UCH SHARIF: A deaf and dumb girl was on Tuesday sexually assaulted by two men in Uch Sharif city of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to reports, the incident was reported in Uch Gilani area of the city and the victim was shifted to a hospital for performing medical tests.

“The medical report has confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted,” said the hospital administration.

The father of the victim told in his statement to police that a shopkeeper Abbas and his associate Shehzad sexually assaulted his deaf and dumb daughter.

The police acting on a report from the father arrested the accused and registered a case against them. “The accused have admitted committing the crime,” the police claimed.

In February, a 16-year-old girl, who manages to flee from kidnappers, has alleged for being subjected to rape by unidentified persons in Punjab’s Jhang district.

The girl belongs to a suburban part of Jhang district reached her home after fleeing from the kidnappers who kept her somewhere in Multan after abducting her. A medical report confirmed that the girl was raped by the culprits.

The girl revealed that the abductors shifted her to Multan and kept her inside a house where six more girls were present for being sold.

She said that Iqbal is one of the gang members who had raped her and demanded the higher authorities to arrest the culprits. However, she managed to flee from the house and later reached her residence.

