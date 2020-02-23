Teenage girl escapes from kidnappers, alleges being subjected to rape

JHANG: A 16-year-old girl, who manages to flee from kidnappers, has alleged for being subjected to rape by unidentified persons in Punjab’s Jhang district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The girl belongs to a suburban part of Jhang district reached her home after fleeing from the kidnappers who kept her somewhere in Multan after abducting her. A medical report confirmed that the girl was raped by the culprits.

The girl revealed that the abductors shifted her to Multan and kept her inside a house where six more girls were present for being sold.

She said that Iqbal is one of the gang members who had raped her and demanded the higher authorities to arrest the culprits. However, she managed to flee from the house and later reached her residence.

Read: Two women of a family gang-raped near Multan’s picnic point

On the other hand, the local police department has not registered a case into the incident nor initiated any investigation. The affected family urged authorities to take notice for the delay in registration of a case and take immediate action against the culprits.

Earlier in December last year, a teenage girl had escaped the grasp of abductors’ who kept her captive and allegedly raped her for seven months in Jhang. Moreover, the medical report had also confirmed that teenaged girl was subjected to a sexual assault.

According to the police, the girl’s father informed them that three unknown persons kidnapped his 14-year-old daughter and rapped her for seven months.

Comments

comments