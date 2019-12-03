Web Analytics
Teen girl escapes abductors who raped her for seven months

Girl raped

JHANG: A teenage girl escaped the grasp of abductors’ who kept her captive and allegedly raped her for seven months in Jhang, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the police, the girl’s father informed them that three unknown persons kidnapped his 14-year-old daughter and rapped her for seven months.

Moreover, the medical report has confirmed that teenaged girl was subjected to a sexual assault.

Police have registered a case and conducting raids for the arrest of suspects.

Earlier, in November, a father of a ten-year-old girl had registered a case to the police after his ten-year-old daughter was raped and murdered in Jhang on Tuesday.

Read More: Six-year-old girl raped in Pakpattan, police register FIR

According to the police, the girl did not return home after going to a local seminary.

The labourer told the police that the family started searching for the girl after she did not return home and later found her dead.

