Bahawalnagar: Former PML-N MPA joins PTI

BAHAWALNAGAR: Former Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) member of provincial assembly (MPA) Mian Asif Manzoor has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

The PML-N leader announced joining PTI after his meeting with PTI leader Oan Abbad Bappi. The PML-N leader has announced joining PTI along with his supporters.

Mian Asif Manzoor is among one of the most politically influential people in Bahawalnagar. He would also participate in PTI’s long march along with his supporters.

Imran Khan-led PTI long march, which kicked off from Liberty Chowk after Friday prayers, resumed its journey towards the federal capital from Lahore’s Shahdara on Saturday.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan halted the long march at the end of the first day of the anti-government protest. The long march ended at Shahdara after passing through the Ferozepur Road, Icchra and Mozang.

Addressing PTI supporters on day 2 of the long march, Imran Khan said that the 75-year-old senator was tortured in front of his family members which is highly regrettable.

“I want to tell them that we are humans and not sheep,” he told participants of the long march at Shahdra.

PTI chief Imran Khan called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take action against the alleged custodial torture of Senator Azam Swati and other PTI leaders.

“Mr. Chief justice, it is your job to protect fundamental rights. The nation is looking towards you,” he said.

