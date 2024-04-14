Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab govt issues JIT notification

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification with regard to the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the Bahawalnagar incident.

According to the notification, Special Home Secretary Fazal-ur-Rehman will be the convener of the team whereas Bahawalpur Commissioner Nadir Chatha and DIG Special Branch Faisal Raza will be the members of the joint investigation team.

The team will also include a member each from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureaus (IB).

Previously, in a statement issued by the SSP, it was said that the tragic incident in Bhawalnagar had been resolved immediately through the joint efforts of the army and police authorities. However, despite the resolution of the matter, certain elements started negative propaganda on social media.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday that recently a ‘tragic’ incident took place in Bahawalnagar but the matter was resolved immediately with the joint efforts of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Police.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that despite the matter being resolved, certain elements began propaganda on social media.

“An attempt was made to divide state institutions and government departments for nefarious purposes. Those responsible for violation of laws and misuse of powers will be determined,” the ISPR said.

It added that a joint inquiry will be conducted to find out the facts as well as identify those responsible. A team consisting of security and police personnel will conduct a thorough inquiry, the ISPR concluded.