At least 8 killed, 60 injured in Bahawalpur bus crash

BAHAWALPUR: At least six people including women and children were killed while 60 others sustained injuries in Bahawalpur bus collision, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the incident took place at Ada Israni near Khairpur Tamewali tehsil of Bahawalpur district after two passenger buses coming from opposite directions collided with each other.

As a result, eight people were killed while 60 others sustained injuries.

According to police, the 60 injured were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where the condition of 8 people including five women is said to be critical.

The incident occurred due to overspeeding, said police.

In another bus accident reported on Dec 28, at least two persons had been killed and 15 other sustained wounds as two buses collided in Jamshoro.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro, a bus carrying Pakistan People’s Party workers who were returning from Garhi Khuda Baksh to Karachi after attending the public meeting in connection with Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary collided with another bus going to Sehwan from Karachi at the Indus Highway in Jamshoro, killing two persons on the spot and injuring 15 other.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital. Rescue sources said that women and children were also among the injured.

