Two dead, 16 injured as speeding passenger coach turns turtle in Quetta

QUETTA: Two persons were dead and 16 others sustained wounds as a speeding passenger coach turned turtle over in Quetta, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the rescue sources, the ill-fated passenger coach was coming to Mastung from Karachi, when it turned turtle over near Khadkocha, Mastung. As a result, two persons were dead and 16 others sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured are being shifted to the hospital by the rescue teams.

In another traffic mishap earlier this month, at least six passengers were killed and eight others were injured in a road accident in Punjab’s Attock.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred after the driver of a speeding van lost control of the vehicle and the van turned turtle near Gazi interchange in Attock.

Upon being informed, rescue teams had reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.

