Five dead, nine injured in Bahawalpur bus-truck collision

BAHAWALPUR: In a horrific incident, at least five people dead and nine others sustained injuries as bus collided with truck in Bahawalpur, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accident occurred on the national highway where a truck collided with a bus and took the lives of five people.

The rescue sources said that truck caught fire right after the accident however the rescue team arrived on the spot of the incident.

In a separate incident, at least seven people were killed and several injured, when a speeding truck collided with a passenger van in Kandhkot.

Read more: SEHWAN: FOUR PEOPLE KILLED IN COLLISION BETWEEN TWO COACHES

The rescue sources said the deadly road crash occurred on the National Highway near Karampur, where a Punjab-bound truck from Karachi collided with a passenger van heading towards Sukkur from Kandhkot.

The bodies and injured were moved to the hospital. The process of the identification of the dead and injured was underway.

The cause behind the deadly road crash is said to be defense fog. Several road crashes are being reported from across the country due to dense fog as the winter season has begun.

In a separate road crash, at least four people were killed and more than 20 were injured in a collision between two passenger coaches in Sehwan Sharif.

The two coaches collided near Amri, Sehwan Sharif, resulting in the death of four people and severe wounds to more than three dozen.

The ill-fated coaches were going to Larkana from Karachi and vice versa. The bodies and the injured were moved to a nearby medical facility by the rescue teams.