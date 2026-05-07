Manama: Bahrain has reduced the time required for housing allocation to just one working day after fully automating the process, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning announced.

In a statement, the ministry said the system is now entirely digital, linking housing allocation directly with electronic contract issuance to improve efficiency and accelerate services.

Previously, the process took up to two days. Under the new system, it can now be completed within a single working day due to full automation.

Once a housing unit or plot is allocated, the applicant’s address is automatically updated and the contract is issued digitally, eliminating the need for paperwork.

Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna bint Ahmed Al Romaihi said the upgrade simplifies procedures, reduces administrative steps and saves time and effort for beneficiaries.

She added that re-engineering the process reduced the number of required documents by 50% and cut approval steps by 25 %, improving both efficiency and transparency.

The move is part of broader government efforts to modernise public services and accelerate digital transformation.

Authorities said more than 1,300 government services have been documented so far, with around 800 redesigned based on public feedback, investor input and service evaluations.

Read More: Bahrain revokes citizenship of 69 individuals over alleged Iran links

Earlier, Bahrain revoked the citizenship of 69 individuals, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced in a statement.

The move comes in implementation of royal directives issued by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in line with the directives of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Authorities said the decision is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the Kingdom’s security and stability, and to ensure that Bahraini citizenship reflects the responsibilities and obligations it entails.

According to the Ministry, the individuals were found to have acted against the interests of the Kingdom and undermined its security. They were allegedly involved in supporting hostile Iranian activities, including collusion with foreign entities.