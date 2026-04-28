MANAMA: Bahrain has revoked the citizenship of 69 individuals, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced in a statement.

The move comes in implementation of royal directives issued by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in line with the directives of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Authorities said the decision is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the Kingdom’s security and stability, and to ensure that Bahraini citizenship reflects the responsibilities and obligations it entails.

According to the Ministry, the individuals were found to have acted against the interests of the Kingdom and undermined its security. They were allegedly involved in supporting hostile Iranian activities, including collusion with foreign entities.

The action was taken pursuant to Article 10(3) of Bahrain’s Nationality Law, following a formal submission by the Minister of Interior to the Cabinet and in accordance with established legal procedures.

Read more: Bahrain orders revocation of citizenships of individuals deemed security risks

The total number of those affected, including dependents, is 69. Officials confirmed that all individuals are of non-Bahraini origin.

Relevant authorities will implement the decision in line with applicable laws, the statement added.

The MOI reiterated that citizenship will be granted only to those who uphold their duty of loyalty to the Kingdom.

The list of individuals whose citizenship has been revoked includes both men and women.