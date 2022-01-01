Bahrain authorizes use of Pfizer’s anti-COVID drug Paxlovid

Bahrain’s health authorities authorized Pfizer’s Paxlovid COVID-19 drug for emergency use in adults aged over 18, the state news agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The decision by the National Authority for Regulating Health Professions and Services was based on the review and evaluation of data provided by Pfizer, the statement added.

Just yesterday, Britain the drug for adults who have mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness worsening.

Based on data, the pill, Paxlovid, is most effective when taken during the early stages of COVID-19, Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said, recommending it be used within five days of the first symptoms.

Pfizer this month said Paxlovid showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The MHRA said it is working with Pfizer, which makes one of the leading COVID-19 vaccines with German partner BioNTech , to track Paxlovid’s effectiveness against Omicron.

