Bahrain renews passports for citizens who lost Kuwaiti nationality

DUBAI: Bahraini citizens who recently lost their Kuwaiti nationality have been issued renewed Bahraini passports following a royal directive from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the directive ensures that all affected citizens retain their ability to travel freely and safeguard essential rights tied to identity and mobility.

The royal directive also underlines King Hamad’s dedication to preserving family cohesion. Authorities noted that the order provides reassurance to families impacted by the revocation of Kuwaiti nationality, helping them maintain stability during an uncertain period.

The government said that the move highlights a humanitarian approach, prioritizing family stability and national solidarity at the core of Bahrain’s policies.

The move has been welcomed domestically as a clear signal of the King’s commitment to social cohesion and the protection of Bahraini families facing legal and social challenges.

Read more: Bahrain visit visa fees for Pakistanis: August 2025 update

In a related development, nearly 29,000 individuals have submitted formal grievances to the Cabinet’s Grievance Committee for Withdrawal, Revocation, and Loss of Kuwaiti Citizenship, seeking to challenge or clarify decisions related to the loss of their nationality.

The committee, headed by Counsellor Ali Musaed Al Dhubaibi, works around the clock, including on official holidays, to ensure continuous access for those affected.

The committee also provides assistance to those who face technical issues submitting complaints online, offering direct support through designated contact numbers.