Bahrain visit visa fees for Pakistanis: August 2025 update

LAHORE: In order to promote tourism for Pakistani citizens, Bahrain has been continuously offering a streamlined and accessible visa process, and has revised the Bahrain visa fee so that individuals who seek to travel can plan their travel accordingly.

In August 2025, the Ministry of Interior, Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs (NPRA) of Bahrain reiterated its promise to facilitate travel by providing the online e-Visa and on-arrival visa options for qualified Pakistani applicants seeking to visit the Gulf nation.

According to the revised Bahrain visa fee structure, a BD 10 fee for a two-week single-entry visa, a BD 17 fee for a three-month multiple-entry visa, and a BD 45 fee for a one-year multiple-entry visa have been included.

Applicants need to provide specific documentation, which includes a valid passport that has family and additional information pages, a confirmed return air ticket, proof of hotel booking or the host’s ID printout, and a bank statement showing a minimum balance of USD 1000 over the past three months.

The Bahrain visa fee applies to both online and on-arrival applications. The e-Visa system lets Pakistani travellers apply digitally, pay fees via credit card, and receive their visa via email.

The visa must be used within 30 days of approval and can be extended upon arrival in Bahrain.

Bahrain remains a popular destination for Pakistani tourists and expats, often referred to as “mini-Dubai” due to its modern infrastructure and multicultural appeal.

