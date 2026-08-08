MANAMA: Bahrain on Saturday welcomed the signing of the “Makkah Joint Defence Agreement” during the Joint Defence Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The pact was signed by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the formidable defence capabilities and military expertise of the three countries, noting their proven track record in promoting regional security and stability and honouring international commitments.

Bahrain views the agreement as a strategic partnership among equal partners, driven by a shared commitment to safeguarding regional and global stability while strengthening credible deterrence, the statement said.

The ministry welcomed the agreement as a key addition to the broader regional defence architecture, emphasising that it complements and enhances the collective defence systems of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) through solidarity and strategic integration.

Reaffirming that Saudi Arabia’s security is integral to its own, Bahrain expressed full support for all initiatives aimed at protecting national sovereignty, safeguarding territorial integrity, and advancing political solutions to regional issues.

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