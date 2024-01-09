Bails of Asad Umar, Aleema, Uzma Khan extended

LAHORE: A Lahore anti-terrorism Court (ATC) court on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bails of Asad Umar and PTI founder sisters — Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan — in May 9 riots cases until February 10, ARY News reported.

Imran’s sisters appeared before the court today, while an application was filed on behalf of Umar seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The court subsequently extended their bails till February 10.

The PTI chairman was arrested on May 9, 2023 from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. Khan, who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries.+

Khan’s arrest sparked widespread protests and riots across the country, as his supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release.

The PTI protesters attacked and vandalized several civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi, the Jinnah House in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase and others. The protesters also burned vehicles, blocked roads, and clashed with the police and security forces.

More than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws for their involvement in the riots. The government also accused Khan of being the mastermind behind the attacks and said that it had evidence of his involvement.