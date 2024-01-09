PTI founder also arrested in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former premier, who is already imprisoned in Adiala Jail in multiple cases, has been arrested in GHQ attack case relating to the May 9 violent protests, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi summoned Khan in connection with the GHQ attack case, as well as two other cases related to the arson at a metro station and the incitement of violence on May 9, 2023.

Khan, who is already behind bars in Adiala jail in the cipher and grafts cases, attended the court proceedings via video link, as he could not be produced in the court by the jail authorities owing to security concerns.

During the hearing, the RA Bazar police station officials sought physical remand of Imran Khan in the May 9 cases, but the ATC judge, Malik Aijaz Asif, turned down the request and directed the police to interrogate Khan in the jail.

The judge also issued notices to the prosecution and the defense lawyers to submit their arguments and evidence on the next hearing, which is scheduled for January 23, 2024.

Committee formed to probe May 9 violence

Earlier, the federal government constituted a cabinet committee to investigate the incidents of May 9.

According to the notification, the caretaker federal law and justice minister will be the convener committee. Other members of the committee include ministers of interior, information, and human rights.

The notification further stated that a new member can also be added to the committee to solve any problem.

According to the terms of reference (TORs), the committee is mandated to examine the events leading up to the incidents of 9th may, 2023, with a view to ascertain the identity and role of mastermind, planners, facilitators and executors.

The committee will analyses the causes, and determine responsibility for these events. It will evaluate their immediate and long-term implications.

May 9 violence

The PTI chairman was arrested on May 9, 2023 from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. Khan, who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries.

Imran Khan’s arrest sparked widespread protests and riots across the country, as his supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release.

The PTI protesters attacked and vandalized several civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi, the Jinnah House in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase and others. The protesters also burned vehicles, blocked roads, and clashed with the police and security forces.

More than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws for their involvement in the riots. The government also accused Khan of being the mastermind behind the attacks and said that it had evidence of his involvement.