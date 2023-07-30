Bajaur blast at JUI-F workers convention was ‘suicide’ attack

PESHAWAR: The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) investigation stated that the Bajaur blast at the JUI-F worker’s convention was a ‘suicide’ attack, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the BDU has completed the investigation which states that up to 12 kg of explosives were used in the suicide attack at the JUI-F worker’s convention.

Sources said that the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) also recovered ball bearing from the spot of the incident.

Earlier today, at least 40 persons were killed, and 200 sustained injuries in the powerful bomb blast that targeted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention.

It was learned that nearly 400 people were attending the JUI-F worker convention on Shanday Morr near the NADRA office. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.

JUI-F Khar Ameer Maulana Ziaullah Jan and Hamidullah were killed in the incident. A private news channel’s cameraman Samiullah was also among the wounded persons.

Caretaker KP Information Minister said that 200 persons got injured in the bombing. Hospitals in Bajaur and nearby areas were put on high alert and critically wounded persons will be shifted to Peshawar.

Three Pakistan Army helicopters took part in the rescue mission and 10 critically wounded persons were shifted to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.

Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG FC) Major General Noor Wali Khan also reached Bajaur and supervised the rescue activities.