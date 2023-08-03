Bajaur blast: JUI-F chief hints at holding APC

KHAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has hinted at hosting an all-parties conference (APC) to devise a strategy for curbing incidents like the Bajaur blast, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited Khar – the headquarters of the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) – and met families of the martyred and wounded JUI-F workers. He was accompanied by KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, JUI FATA Ameer Maulana Jamaluddin and other central leaders.

He announced Rs500,000 compensation each for the families of the martyred JUI-F workers and Rs300,000 for the wounded activists.

KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali announced Rs2 million for the martyred JUI-F workers and Rs700,000 for the wounded activists.

Fazlur Rehman condemned the Bajaur blast and said that the murderers can never dampen the morale of the JUI-F workers. He added that his political party is fulfilling its responsibility to end lawlessness but its opponents are continuously adding fuel to the fire.

He said that they have to find their own strategies to protect themselves, however, JUI-F will not leave tolerance and patience. He urged to devise a strategy to protect the people from incidents like the Bajaur blast.

Maulana Fazl invited Pashtun leaders to sit together and find a comprehensive solution. He added that JUI-F is also considering to hold an APC and Majlis-i-Shura will discuss the strategy for it.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded a high-level inquiry into the Bajaur bomb blast in which a large number of party workers lost their lives and over 200 got injured.

JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed sorrow over the bomb explosion and demanded the prime minister and caretaker KP chief minister conduct a high-level inquiry.