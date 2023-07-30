Bajaur blast: PM Shehbaz Sharif vows ‘culprits to face strict penalties’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the Bajaur bomb blast at the JUI-F workers convention and vowed that the culprits will be brought to justice and penalised, ARY News reported on Sunday.
PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Bajaur bomb blast during his telephonic conversations with JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood.
The premier vowed that the culprits behind the attack will face strict penalties. The premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the wounded persons.
He also telephoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief secretary and Inspector General (IG) KP police and directed them to provide the best medical facilities to the injured persons.
PM Sharif directed authorities to shift the critically wounded persons to other hospitals through helicopters and immediately arrest the culprits.
باجوڑ، خار میں جمیعتِ علماءِ اسلام (ف) کے ورکرز کنوینشن پر حملے کی جتنی بھی مزمت کی جائے کم ہے. سیاسی جماعتوں پر حملے سے واضح ہے کہ دشمن پاکستان میں جمہوری نظام کے خلاف ہے جسکی قطعاً اجازت نہیں دی جائے گی. ذمہ داران کی نشاندہی کرکے انہیں قرار واقعی سزا دی جائے گی. پاکستانی قوم،…
At least 40 were killed and 200 injured in a bomb blast that took place in Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Sunday.
At least 40 persons were killed and more than 150 sustained injuries in the powerful bomb blast that targeted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers convention.
Rescue teams and police contingents rushed to the scene and started shifting the injured persons to a nearby hospital.
It was learnt that nearly 400 people were attending the JUI-F workers convention on Shanday Morr near the NADRA office. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.
Caretaker KP Information Minister said that 200 persons got injured in the bombing. Hospitals in Bajaur and nearby areas were put on high alert and critically wounded persons will be shifted to Peshawar.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) confirmed that 35 persons were killed in a powerful bomb blast near the NADRA office on Shanday Morr in a JUI-F workers convention.
Nearly 150 wounded persons including several in critical condition were shifted to the nearby hospital, he added.