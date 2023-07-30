Bajaur blast: Maulana Fazlur Rehman demands high-level inquiry

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded a high-level inquiry into the Bajaur bomb blast in which a large number of party workers lost their lives and over 200 got injured, ARY News reported on Sunday.

JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed sorrow over the bomb explosion and demanded the prime minister and caretaker KP chief minister conduct a high-level inquiry.

He prayed for eternal rest for the departed souls and the early recovery of the injured workers. He appealed to the JUI-F workers to stay peaceful and immediately reach the hospital to donate blood for the injured persons.

He also demanded the federal and provincial government to provide best medical facilities to the wounded persons.

جمعیت علماء اسلام کے سربراہ مولانا فضل الرحمان کا باجوڑ حملے میں جےیوآئی کے ورکر کنونشن کے دوران دھماکے پر شدید دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار مولانا فضل الرحمان کا وزیراعظم اور وزیراعلی کے پی کے سے افسوس ناک واقعہ کی انکوائری کا مطالبہ اللہ تعالی شہداء کے درجات بلند فرمائے مولانا… — Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan (@juipakofficial) July 30, 2023

Moreover, Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed serious concerns over the Bajaur bomb blast. He demanded PM Shehbaz Sharif to provide a helicopter for shifting the wounded persons to Peshawar.

The JUI-F spokesperson said that the premier directed to provide a helicopter. The spokesperson said the JUI-F supremo decided to return to Pakistan after cancelling his private visit to a foreign country.

Maulana Fazl will reach Pakistan tonight. Additionally, Maulana Fazl contacted JUI-F MNA from FATA Maulana Jamaluddin and other high-level officials to get details of the bombing incident.

At least 40 were killed and 200 injured in a bomb blast that took place in Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Sunday.

At least 40 persons were killed and more than 150 sustained injuries in the powerful bomb blast that targeted Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers convention.

Rescue teams and police contingents rushed to the scene and started shifting the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

It was learnt that nearly 400 people were attending the JUI-F workers convention on Shanday Morr near the NADRA office. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.

Caretaker KP Information Minister said that 200 persons got injured in the bombing. Hospitals in Bajaur and nearby areas were put on high alert and critically wounded persons will be shifted to Peshawar.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) confirmed that 35 persons were killed in a powerful bomb blast near the NADRA office on Shanday Morr in a JUI-F workers convention.

Nearly 150 wounded persons including several in critical condition were shifted to the nearby hospital, he added.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali also confirmed the 30 deaths in the bomb explosion.

JUI-F central leader Hafiz Hamdullah said that he was also going to attend the workers convention but he did not join the public event due to his busy schedule. While condemning the bombing incident, Hafiz Hamdullah said that it is terrorism and chaos.