Four killed in Bajaur blast targeting AC’s vehicle

BAJAUR: At least four people were killed in blast targeting the assistant commissioner’s vehicle in Bajaur, KP, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, a powerful explosion near the Phatak Mela area of Bajaur left four people dead and several others injured.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the blast was a targeted attack on the vehicle of the assistant commissioner. The nature of the explosive device is yet to be officially determined, but initial reports suggest it was a planted bomb.

District Police Officer (DPO) stated that the explosion caused significant casualties, with rescue teams swiftly reaching the scene to transfer the injured to nearby medical facilities in Bajaur.

The area was immediately cordoned off by security forces, and an investigation has been launched.

Last month, the house of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and Member of the National Assembly, Mubarak Zeb Khan, was partially damaged in a rocket attack in Bajaur.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Law enforcement agencies swiftly arrived at the scene upon receiving the information and have launched an investigation.

Prime Minister(PM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the rocket attack on the residence of Member of the National Assembly, Mubarak Zeb Khan, in Bajaur.

According to a spokesperson, the PM expressed deep concern over the incident and thanked Almighty Allah that no loss of life occurred during the attack.