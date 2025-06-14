SAPM Mubarak Zeb’s house partially damaged in Bajaur rocket attack

BAJAUR: The house of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and Member of the National Assembly, Mubarak Zeb Khan, was partially damaged in a rocket attack in Bajaur on Saturday, ARY News reported.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Law enforcement agencies swiftly arrived at the scene upon receiving the information and have launched an investigation.

Prime Minister(PM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the rocket attack on the residence of Member of the National Assembly, Mubarak Zeb Khan, in Bajaur.

According to a spokesperson, the PM expressed deep concern over the incident and thanked Almighty Allah that no loss of life occurred during the attack.

He said that such acts of violence were unacceptable and aimed at destabilizing peace in the region. The PM Shahbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident.

He also ordered the swift arrest of those involved in the attack,emphasizing that the perpetrators must be brought to justice without delay.

The PM reiterated the government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism and ensure the safety and security of public representatives and citizens across the country.