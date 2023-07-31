Bajaur man lands in jail for fake social media post about British girl

In a bizarre incident, a Bajaur man was arrested for spreading fake “love affair” news on social media in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per details, a local man named Muhammad Gulab posted a fake picture, claiming that a British girl named Ela had arrived in the remote Salarzai area of Bajaur, KP, to meet her love interest.

Muhammad Gulab was taken into custody for circulating a fake picture on social media, falsely claiming that his friend had married a British girl after starting an affair on Facebook.

The alleged presence of a foreign girl in the distant tehsil of Bajaur caused panic in the police department, prompting them to send a contingent of police personnel to provide security to the lady.

Additional SHO Zahir Shah Khan said after receiving the news about the presence of the British girl in the area, a police party reached the house of Muhammad Ishaq, where the news was proven nothing but a joke played by Ishaq’s friend Muhammad Ghulam, who was running his FB account under name of “Gulab Jaman.”

Subsequently, the police took the man into custody on charges of spreading rumors and false information on social media.

On the other hand, the people of the area have launched a campaign for the release of Muhammad Gulab.