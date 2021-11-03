Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first glimpse of son

The daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has shared the first glimpse of her son, Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shared the photo of her son on Instagram account today. She wrote in the caption that Hakim is now one week young.

Her husband, Mahmood Chaudhry also shared the first picture of his son on Instagram, writing the date of birth of Hakim in the caption.

On October 10, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari announced that she had given birth to her first child. She announced the name of her first child on October 18.

In a Facebook post, Ms Bhutto said that she and her husband named their son “Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry”. “Named after my late maternal uncle Mir & my late paternal grand father Hakim Ali Zardari,” she wrote.

Bakhtawar and businessman Mahmood Choudhry got engaged on Nov 27 last year and tied the knot earlier this year.

