Bakhtawar Bhutto’s latest picture with son goes viral

The daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, recently shared an adorable picture with her son, Mir Hakim on social media.

The latest photo of the eldest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari with her little son is winning hearts on the internet. The adorable picture was shared on Mir Hakim’s Instagram handle.

In the picture, the 31-year-old Bakhtawar can be seen holding her baby, Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry, as he sleeps on her shoulder.

Earlier on November 3, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari had shared the first glimpse of her son, Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shared a photo of her son on her Instagram account.

“Hakim is now one week young,” she wrote in a caption.

On October 10, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari announced that she had given birth to her first child. She announced the name of her first child on October 18.

Bakhtawar and businessman Mahmood Choudhry got engaged on Nov 27 last year and tied the knot earlier this year.

