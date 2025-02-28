web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 28, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

U.S President, key advisor featured in Baki Hanma’s latest twist

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In the latest chapter of Baki Hanma (Baki Rahen) universe, two characters with striking resemblances to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former U.S President Donald Trump have sparked a massive stir on social media.

This chapter, Chapter 39, features a dramatic confrontation between these figures and the notorious Yujiro Hanma, Baki’s ruthless father.

Yujiro Hanma, known for his bold and often outrageous threats, warns Donald Trump and Elon Musk look-alike characters with a highly explicit remark, one that’s too vulgar to share in detail.

Baki Hanma, Yujiro Hanma, Baki The Grappler, Baki Rahen, Donald Trump, Elon Musk

However, translations suggest his words are a shocking and violent declaration: “If you two idiots’re just gonna keep doin’ whatever you want like this, then… ”

Though this kind of outrageous moment is typical for Baki the Grappler, it’s still raising eyebrows online.

The internet has gone wild over the resemblance of the characters to Musk and Trump, and the scene has gone viral on platforms like X/Twitter, with many saying it’s “exactly what you’d expect” from the series.

Read More: Solo Leveling, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece or Demon Slayer: Which anime reigns supreme?

Baki the Grappler, a creation by Keisuke Itagaki, has been running since 1991 and continues to captivate fans with its wild depictions of fighters and real-world personalities.

The ongoing Baki Rahen series, launched in August 2023, focuses on Baki’s half-brother, Jack Hanma.

In addition to the manga, Baki has had multiple anime adaptations, including Baki (2018-2020) and Baki Hanma (2021-2023). A new adaptation of the Baki-Dou manga was recently announced for 2024.

The last time Baki Hanma graced our screens was through Netflix and TMS Entertainment, where the intense “Father-Son War” arc culminated in Baki achieving his ultimate goal, defeating his father in a brutal hand-to-hand fight and claiming the title of the world’s strongest creature.

While fans may have to wait a bit longer to see a showdown between Yujiro, Trump, and Musk, Netflix is already preparing a new season of the anime for release in the future.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.