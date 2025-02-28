U.S President, key advisor featured in Baki Hanma’s latest twist

In the latest chapter of Baki Hanma (Baki Rahen) universe, two characters with striking resemblances to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former U.S President Donald Trump have sparked a massive stir on social media.

This chapter, Chapter 39, features a dramatic confrontation between these figures and the notorious Yujiro Hanma, Baki’s ruthless father.

Yujiro Hanma, known for his bold and often outrageous threats, warns Donald Trump and Elon Musk look-alike characters with a highly explicit remark, one that’s too vulgar to share in detail.

However, translations suggest his words are a shocking and violent declaration: “If you two idiots’re just gonna keep doin’ whatever you want like this, then… ”

Though this kind of outrageous moment is typical for Baki the Grappler, it’s still raising eyebrows online.

The internet has gone wild over the resemblance of the characters to Musk and Trump, and the scene has gone viral on platforms like X/Twitter, with many saying it’s “exactly what you’d expect” from the series.

Baki the Grappler, a creation by Keisuke Itagaki, has been running since 1991 and continues to captivate fans with its wild depictions of fighters and real-world personalities.

The ongoing Baki Rahen series, launched in August 2023, focuses on Baki’s half-brother, Jack Hanma.

In addition to the manga, Baki has had multiple anime adaptations, including Baki (2018-2020) and Baki Hanma (2021-2023). A new adaptation of the Baki-Dou manga was recently announced for 2024.

The last time Baki Hanma graced our screens was through Netflix and TMS Entertainment, where the intense “Father-Son War” arc culminated in Baki achieving his ultimate goal, defeating his father in a brutal hand-to-hand fight and claiming the title of the world’s strongest creature.

While fans may have to wait a bit longer to see a showdown between Yujiro, Trump, and Musk, Netflix is already preparing a new season of the anime for release in the future.